Coronavirus in Colombia, a potential disaster you can help avoid

Colombia’s limited healthcare capacity disables the government to deal with a full-blown outbreak of the coronavirus. Your cooperation to prevent a crisis is crucial.

Even under normal circumstances, Colombia unfortunately does not have the adequate facilities to provide healthcare. The country’s healthcare system most definitely does not have the capacity to respond to a full-blown outbreak of the virus.

Coincidental environmental crises in Bogota and Medellin are additionally putting a severe strain on residents’ defenses and the cities’ healthcare facilities.

With limited treatment capacity, prevention and contingency are elementary to avoid crises that have shut down Italy.

Colombia is still in the earliest stage of a possible outbreak, which means there is a window of opportunity to prevent a crisis, but unless you help, this will get ugly.

If countries like Italy are overwhelmed by the current pandemic, imagine the consequences of an outbreak of similar proportions here.

The Colombian government has made it compulsory for all travelers from China, Italy, Spain and France to self-impose 14 days of isolation, even if you feel healthy.

People traveling from these countries who are unable or unwilling to undergo 14 days of isolation are recommended not to come to Colombia at all. Those who do not cooperate with authorities will be put on the next flight home.

These restrictions can be expanded to other countries any day. This is no panic reaction, this is wisdom. Because Colombia does not have the treatment capacity, it must prevent and contain a full-blown outbreak of the disease.

Extreme risk countries

China

Italy

Spain

France

Risk countries

Ecuador

Germany

Japan

United States

South Korea

Pandemics are not just a government issue. Personal and social responsibility are elementary in cases of limited state capacity or capability to deal with an extraordinary situation like the coronavirus.

If you had a holiday planned, a pandemic is a good reason to postpone luxury trips, not just to Colombia, also inside the country or even inside the city or town where you live.

Viruses don’t spread themselves, they are carried. The less travel, the less contagion, and in the case of Colombia, the more chance the authorities can avoid a crisis.

You and I will probably be okay, but I would be really sad if that sweet old lady on the corner of my street will no longer be around to sell me fruit juice.