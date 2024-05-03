Colombia’s war crimes tribunal orders expungement of former guerrillas’ criminal records

Colombia’s war crimes tribunal JEP ordered authorities to expunge the criminal records of some 9,600 former guerrillas.

The order refers to former members of the now-defunct guerrilla group FARC who demobilized in 2017 and continue to take part in an ongoing peace process.

The JEP clarified that the order only applies to former FARC members who were never involved war crimes or crimes against humanity.

The war crimes tribunal also asked authorities for information of former FARC members who were supposed to be released from prison as part of the peace process.

Former President Juan Manuel Santos had already granted amnesty to these former guerrillas in 2017 and 2018.

Authorities’ failure to expunge the criminal records continued to haunt the former guerrillas, for example when trying to open a bank account or travel abroad.

Dozens of former FARC members are believe to still be in prison.

The JEP also said that the guerrillas needed improved access to information that would allow them to learn about the judicial benefits they were granted for demobilizing.

The expungement and the information on the transitional justice system seek to guarantee the former guerrillas’ “successful and tranquil reincorporation” into society, said magistrate Diana Vega of the JEP’s Amnesty Chamber.

Following Santos’ peace deal with the FARC, more than 13,000 members of the organization demobilization and began taking part in the subsequent reintegration program.