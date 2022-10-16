Colombia’s tax chief supports legalization of cocaine

The director of Colombia’s tax agency DIAN has joined other government officials and politicians calling to legalize cocaine.

DIAN director Luis Carlos Reyes said on Twitter that “you have to legalize (and tax) cocaine” in response to The Economist, which also claimed that “it is time to legalize cocaine” in an opinion piece.

Reyes joined President Gustavo Petro, who has urged a major shift in global drug policy, which includes the “regulation” instead of prohibition of drugs.

Colombia’s Congress is debating a Liberal Party bill that seeks to legalize the cultivation, trade and consumption of marihuana.

The initiatives and to legalize drugs can count on fierce support from a minority of conservative and far-right Senators and House Representatives.

Public opinion about a possible legalization of drugs is almost evenly divided, according to pollster Invamer.

Petro’s refusal to continue fighting the so-called “War on Drugs” surprisingly received the support of the government of US President Joe Biden, who initially said to oppose the legalization of drugs like cocaine.

“We support the integral approach of Petro,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a meeting with the Colombian president earlier this month.

The American government has historically been the main foreign sponsor of repressive drug policies in the South American country.

In an attempt to increase diplomatic leverage, Petro has been lobbying support for a radical change in regional drug policies among Latin American governments.

The debate to legalize cocaine gained momentum after the publication of a long-awaited report on the Truth Commission on Colombia’s armed conflict.

In its report, the Truth Commission said that counternarcotics policies have largely been responsible for the perpetuation of armed conflict.

The Truth Commission additionally said that the illicit drug trade has done tremendous damage to the country’s democracy through the corruption of its State institutions.