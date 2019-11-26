Colombia’s strike leaders walk away from talks with Duque hours after kick-off

The organizers of a national strike and anti-government protests in Colombia abandoned negotiations with President Ivan Duque just hours after they began and called for an intensification of protests.

The committee of strike organizers disagreed with the Duque’s “National Conversation” proposal and the prominent role reserved for business associations, watchdogs and corporations, according to weekly Semana.

Duque proposed a four-month agenda of meetings between different sectors of society on Thursday parallel to the talks between the president and the strike leaders on Monday.

Duque wants the strike leaders to follow the government’s agenda, which the organizations refused.

“We demand dialogue, not meetings with presidential monologues,” teachers union FECODE said on Twitter.

Furthermore, “the ESMAD must be dismantled,” the teachers’ representatives said a days after the death of a student protesters at the hands of the loathed riot police unions.

The labor unions and student leaders called on those participating in the anti-government protests to hold another “cacerolazo” and bang pots and pans at noon and organize vigils for the fallen student in the evening.

The strike leaders asked their constituencies to intensify protests on Wednesday and called on regional strike committees to convene and reiterate their support for the negotiators who met with the president.

While little has been made public about the content of Duque’s national conversation agenda, Bogota Mayor-elect Claudia Lopez on Sunday hinted that, government initiatives was too focused on explaining government policy rather than negotiating the demands put forth by the protesters.

