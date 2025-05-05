Colombia’s Senate president decries Petro’s “unprecedented attack” on Congress

Colombia’s Senate President decried the President Gustavo Petro’s “unprecedented attack against the pillars of our state.”

In an open letter to Congress, Cepeda compared the behavior of Petro, who called on voters to recall congressional opponents to a pending labor referendum, to that of “the mafia, paramilitaries and guerrillas [that] have tried to subdue [Congress] in the past.”

The senate president called for “autonomy and dignity, resisting firmly and demonstrating that the will of the people does not yield” ahead on a Senate vote on the referendum.

Cepeda went on to paraphrase Voltaire, “even if I do not share the sentiment of your vote, I will defend with my life your right to cast it freely.”

Today we face a decisive moment, an unprecedented attack against the pillars of our State… Announcements of recall elections, intimidating mobilizations, and symbols of war such as swords and flags seek to undermine our will. Efrain Cepeda

Other member of the opposition in Congress echoed the senate president’s objections to Petro’s ‘warlike” rhetoric.

Senator Carlos Abraham Jimenez from the Radical Change party said on social media platform X that, “President @petrogustavo has become a miserable leader of a party that seeks to cling to power after his failure to govern, and he does nothing but threaten.”

According to Jimenez, the referendum was “a lie for the country.”

While congresswoman, and self-proclaimed “media personality”, Katherine Miranda re-tweeted Cepeda’s letter with words of support, and said, “President, stop threatening to recall Congress.”

Congress cannot act according to dictatorial whims; here there is autonomy and freedom. Carlos Abraham Jimenez

Public support for labor reform

Cccording to a recent survey by pollster Cifras y Conceptos, 57% of Colombia’s citizens agreed with the president’s call for a labor reform.

Of the president’s 12 questions, the question with the least support, which proposes to eliminate labor outsourcing through union contracts, garnered 75% support.

The measure with the greatest support (97%) seeks to guarantee social security and formalization for domestic workers, community mothers, journalists, and athletes, among others.

The survey also shows 52% of the respondents to have an unfavorable view of President Petro himself. Though 45% percent view the president favorably, which is a 2% increase from the poll held before the clash with Congress.

Forty-seven percent of respondents view the presidential initiative as the product of congressional failure to approve the reforms. Thirty-nine percent believe the reforms have popular support, and 26% believe he’s doing it all to garner political support.

The survey was conducted between April 24th and May 3th, 2025, with a sample size of 1,596 face-to-face interviews conducted in Bogota, Medellin, Cali and Baranquilla; which represent an estimated 6.6 million active voters.

The road ahead

The president needs 53 votes for his referendum to be approved by the Senate. His coalition only has 47.

The opposition, consisting of the Democratic Center and Radical Change party, only have 23 votes; while senators from the Conservative, Liberal, Christian and U Party, who have announced their dissent, yet only boost the opposition to 45 votes.

There are about 10-15 senators who have not yet decided their vote and claim to be neither pro-government, nor a part of the opposition.

Former Senator, and presidential candidate Humberto de la Calle said, “The referendum is legitimate … but it’s inappropriate, untimely and damaging.”

Fears are that such a referendum, bringing people to the polls six months before legislative elections, and nine months before presidential elections, will further intensify political polarization within the country.

In order for a referendum vote to be valid about 13.6 million people, or one-third, of the people need to participate.

For reference, about 11.2 million voted in the 2022 runoff elections for president.

Several unions and spokespeople for business leaders who fund many legislative campaigns have expressed their disapproval with many of the proposed reforms.

One viable path, according to Senator Cepeda, being to pass labor reform based on agreements.

A bill was presented by the Liberal party would improve night-time hours and provide bonuses for working Sundays and holidays.

The Senate has until the end of the month to make a decision.