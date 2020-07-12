Colombia’s secrets and its violent resistance against the truth

Seeking the truth in Colombia is not violently resisted by people with a certain political opinion, but by people who fear their secret could land them in prison.

Some guy from W Radio told me I was an activist, so I informed him that, according to the DEA, his boss was bribed to get a Medellin Cartel founder out of a US prison, something I assume his boss never told his minions.

Another guy told me my job was to tell the truth, probably not knowing that the guy who wouldn’t help the narco keep his secret was dead within a year.

The truth is not just copy-paste information from an encyclopedia, it means digging up secrets people keep hidden for a reason, because it could land them in prison.

I would like to tell the truth about what happened to Eugenia Isabel Iguita, who disappeared in 2002 when she was 14 years old.

The thing is that I don’t know, I would need to find out first.

When I interviewed her mother in 2008, she had been searching for six years and also didn’t know.

If I want to tell you the truth about the girl, I would first have to locate her mother and ask her if she was able to find out what happened 18 years ago.

If not, we would have to find out what happened, which is where things get dodgy.

Unless Eugenia ran away with some teenage boyfriend in the middle of an armed conflict and is living happily ever after, we would be dealing with a kidnapper and possibly a murderer who has been enjoying impunity for 18 years.

At that point, seeking the truth becomes a threat to a person who has used extreme violence before, is not likely to be like “darn, you caught me” and could resort to violence again to keep his secret.

And this is just about a 14-year-old girl.

Colombia’s Truth Commission is seeking the truth about the 40,000 civilians who were murdered in Colombia’s armed conflict by “Unknown,” the truth about the thousands of AUC members who were murdered after they disarmed between 2003 and 2006, and the 200 demobilized members of the FARC who were murdered since 2017.

The Truth Commission was not called an “activist” by some prat from Bogota, but accused of having ties to illegal armed groups by a former Defense Minister.

The problem with seeking the truth is that revealing the secrets of people can land them in prison, even if you don’t care about prison and just want to know the truth.