Colombia’s ruling party is nothing but an organized crime group

If there is anything political about Colombia’s ruling party, the Democratic Center, it’s them being the political arm of an organized crime group.

The party’s leader, former President Alvaro Uribe, was not placed under house arrest because he committed a political crime, but because he’s a mafioso.

Jose Obdulio Gaviria did not become Senator because he’s an outstanding orator, but because he’s Pablo Escobar‘s cousin.

Paola Holguin did not become a senator because she has a vision for the country, but because her dad was one of Escobar’s frontmen and has to prevent this money being taken away.

Maria Fernando Cabal intimidated her way into Congress because she defends the interests of the “businessmen” whose stolen land is at risk of being returned to their rightful owners.

The neo-nazi sympathies that are common in the party have little to do with antisemitism or national socialism in general, it just justifies the aggression and violence any mafia needs to impose its rule.

There have been lawmakers whose far-right ideology attracted them to the party, but in essence the Democratic Center is a dissidence of the Medellin Cartel, which has adapted its criminal activity to new circumstances.

For example, when the George Bush Sr. made the war on drugs a thing, the Uribista Mafia left drug trafficking to the AUC paramilitary organization and the Sinaloa Cartel while they focused on land theft and other rackets that allowed the narcos to launder money.

I cannot remember one election that was won by the Uribista Mafia in which they did not receive the active support of drug traffickers or another organized crime groups. Elections for this mafia is no democratic contest or a battle of ideas, it’s just another racket.

The Democratic Center has no political ideals and does not proposes public polices, it just uses the legislative branch to protect its criminal interests and the executive branch to obtain illicit income they can distribute among their party and associates who will help them win the next elections.

It’s sad that those defending democracy are confronted with their intimidation, aggression and violence, but so be it. The majority of Colombian I know are fun-loving and resilient people who can wait another two years to kick the mafia’s ass in the ballot box.