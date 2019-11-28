Colombia’s peso sinks to record low amid unrest and economic uncertainty

Colombia’s peso sunk to a record low against the dollar on Wednesday amid social unrest, and uncertainty over tax reform and global economic growth.

The dollar reached a record COP3,524 against the peso on Thursday and began trading at COP3,502 on Thursday, having broken through the COP3,500 at the beginning of trading for the first time in history.

The most recent hike is likely due to ongoing anti-government protests in Colombia and a growing possibility that a 2018 tax reform may become null and void on December 31.

Additionally, there is uncertainty about whether Congress will approve the Growth Law proposed by the government of President Ivan Duque, which doesn’t have a majority in neither of the houses.

The gradual devaluation of the Colombian currency over the past year has been widely been attributed to the global economic situation, namely the trade war between the United States and China, and fears of a global economic slowdown.