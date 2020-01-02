Colombia’s peace processes that many have overlooked (images)

Colombia’s peace process has had some high-profile set-backs, but is relentlessly moving forward in the almost invisible communities where the violence has been most intense.

United Nations peace workers have registered many of these processes in villages and townships that are located hundreds of miles away from the political action.

While the public debate on the peace process continues in the country’s cities, the communities that have suffered most from the violence have been actively taking part in their own peace processes for more than three years already.