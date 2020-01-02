Graffiti in Bogota made in honor of International Peace Day. (Image: Javier Wastavino / UN Photo)
War and peace

Colombia’s peace processes that many have overlooked (images)

by Adriaan Alsema

Colombia’s peace process has had some high-profile set-backs, but is relentlessly moving forward in the almost invisible communities where the violence has been most intense.

United Nations peace workers have registered many of these processes in villages and townships that are located hundreds of miles away from the political action.

While the public debate on the peace process continues in the country’s cities, the communities that have suffered most from the violence have been actively taking part in their own peace processes for more than three years already.

Social leaders united in La Florida, Choco, in early December, a little more than two years after one of their fellow leaders was assassinated. (Image: Melissa Jaimes / UN Photo)

The FARC reintegration site in San Jose De Oriente, Cesar, was the location of an art festival on November 29. (Image: Jorge Quintero / UN Photo)

Former FARC combatants and community members take part in the celebration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 23 in Anori, Antioquia. (Image: Elizabeth Yarce / UN Photo)

Residents of the FARC reintegration site in Agua Bonita, Caqueta celebrated the three year anniversary of the peace deal on November 24. (Image: Laura Santamaria / UN Photo)

Coffee from this FARC-run farm in Cauca was named “Best of the Best” at the Fourth Annual Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award in New York on October 17. (Image: Daniel Sandoval / UN Photo)

Locals from Samaniego, Nariño, attended the launch of the book “Sowing remembrance: memories of my Wayco” on October 3. (Image: Nadya González / UN Photo)

Children took part in celebrations at the FARC reintegration site in Caño Indio, Norte de Santander on November 12. (Image: UN Photo)

Participants in the “Cinema for Peace” festival in Puerto Asis, Nariño on October 9. (Image: Laura Santamaria / UN Photo)

Children from Miranda, Cauca take part in celebrations of International Peace Day on September 24. (Image: Daniel Sandoval / UN Photo)

Former FARC fighters from Florencia, Caqueta take the so-called Hippocratic Oath in which they swear to “do no harm” as they graduate as health workers on September 16. (Image: Laura Santamaria / UN Photo)

