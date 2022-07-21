Colombia’s paramilitaries offer to lay down weapons

Paramilitary organization AGC proposed a ceasefire for August, and talks that would allow Colombia’s illegal armed groups to demobilize and disarm.

The proposal is the second since 2017, when extradited former AGC commander “Otoniel” said that his organization was willing to surrender to justice.

The open letter to President-elect Gustavo Petro was signed by the AGC and smaller groups, as well as “Lucas” and “Macaco,” two former commanders of now-defunct paramilitary organization AUC.

We are willing to coordinate a cease fire with the State starting August 7, 2022

We are willing to disarm at a given time

We are willing to ask forgiveness

We are willing to contribute to the absolute and integral truth

We are willing to make reparations and more than anything not repeat criminal activity

We are willing to comply with the requisites of restorative justice

We are willing to work together with the State to protect the environment against the illegal practices that do so much harm

We are willing to construct a better future for the younger generations

Paramilitaries

The paramilitaries conditioned their possible demobilization and disarmament with guarantees that they will be not be imprisoned or extradited to the United States.

According to the US Government, the AGC is Colombia’s largest drug trafficking organization.

The proposal is considerably more ambition than the one initially made by Otoniel when the AGC and its associates were considerably less powerful.

After President Ivan Duque abandoned negotiations with the AGC, the paramilitaries have expanded their territorial control, particularly in northwest Colombia and along the Pacific coast.

While on campaign, Petro said that he would seek a peace process with the ELN guerrilla group and a non-violent end of illegal armed groups like the AGC and other groups formed by former members of the AUC, which demobilized between 2003 and 2006.

The president-elect didn’t immediately respond to the AGC proposal.