Colombia’s interior minister claims drones threatened him

Colombia’s Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez urged people to report alleged plans to attack politician after Interior Minister Armando Benedetti reported that unidentified drones were monitoring his home.

In a post on social media platform X, Benedetti reported that drones were flying over his home, “a car was going from corner to corner” in front and people were taking photos.

Now I find out that when the drones were flying overhead, a car was going from corner to corner, passing by the door of the place where I live. And today at 9:45 am in the back part of my house, there were people taking photos. In a country where the drone is a lethal weapon, nobody handles a drone for fun at 3 in the morning, nor does car surveillance. Armando Benedetti

The Interior Minister said he wiled a criminal complaints, because “it is clear that they want to commit a crime against me and my family.”

In a response, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the threat was being addressed and offered a reward of up to $260 thousand (COP$1 billion) for information “that allows us to anticipate and prevent any attack against political, social, and other leaders, as well as against their families.”

The threat reported by Minister Armando Benedetti is being addressed with all the diligence and firmness of the State and its Public Force. We offer a reward of up to $1 billion pesos for truthful, accurate, and timely information that allows us to anticipate and prevent any attack against political, social, and other leaders, as well as against their families. Pedro Sanchez

The alleged spying on Benedetti occurs months after the assassination of far-right Senator Miguel Uribe, who was shot and killed during a political event in Bogota in June.

Since then, authorities have tightened the security of politicians.