Colombia’s intelligence agency and military to investigate alleged guerrilla links

The chiefs of Colombia’s intelligence agency DNI and the Armed Forces announced investigations into alleged ties between some of their top officials and the FARC dissident group EMBF.

In a response, DNI director Jorge Lemus said that he wasn’t aware of alleged ties between intelligence personnel and lieutenants of guerrilla chief “Calarca” that were revealed by television network Caracol on Sunday.

To be honest, I only found out last night. I started looking for evidence of the mission, if it ever existed, but I can’t find any trace of it. I don’t know what was being done, I don’t know if it happened, but we’re going to investigate the matter. DNI chief Jorge Lemus

At least one DNI official, Wilmar Mejia, would have teamed up with EMBF guerrillas and top military officials in 2024 to create a front company for the guerrillas, according to documents and witnesses obtained by Caracol.

The commander of the Armed forces, Admiral Hernando Cubides, said on social media platform X that he had ordered the National Army to cooperate with the Prosecutor General’s Office to investigate alleged ties between the FARC dissident group and multiple top officials, including the army’s personnel chief, General Juan Miguel Huertas.

“We will take the appropriate measures, acting diligently and transparently,” said Cubides.

As Commander of the Armed Forces, I reaffirm our policy of zero tolerance for illegality and reject any conduct that deviates from the Constitution, the law, and the institutional values that distinguish us before the country. Admiral Hernando Cubides

The Inspector General’s Office, which has the authority to remove corrupt officials from their posts, also announced that it would begin investigating the alleged Calarca files.

Prosecutor General Luz Adriana Camargo, whose office reportedly sat on the Calarca files for more than a year, vowed that the prosecution was “confirming the veracity of what was reported by Noticias Caracol since last night.”

Investigations into previously reported allegations about links between the FARC dissidents and top military personnel have yet to produce meaningful results.