Colombia’s government maintains majority in Senate

The coalition of Colombia’s President Ivan Duque maintained a majority in the Senate after elections on Sunday,.

The big winner of the elections was the “Historic Pact” of opposition Senator Gustavo Petro, the National Registry said after counting 70% of the vote.

Petro’s coalition of social democrats, liberals and progressives went from 8.1% to 14.7% in the Senate.

In the House of Representatives, the Historic Pact went from 4.7% to 15.8%, making it the biggest party in both houses.

The Center Hope Coalition of “centrist” former Medellin Mayor Sergio Fajardo went from 8.6% to 12.3% in the senate

How these percentages translate to seats will be announced this week.

A coalition needs 55 seats in the Senate and 95 seats in the lower house for a congressional majority.

Petro is a favorite to win the first round of the presidential elections in May.

The Duque administration received 73.8% of the votes for the Senate in 2018.

This majority shrunk to 60% on Sunday.

Senate results

The Liberal Party, Duque’s largest coalition partner in the House, has been in talks with Petro about possible liberal support for the progressive’s bid for the presidency in May.

A possible liberal and progressive coalition would need support from other political forces to secure a majority coalition in both chambers.

This support is unlikely to arrive before the presidential election.