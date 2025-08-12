Colombia’s former police chief convicted for influence peddling

Colombia’s Supreme Court found the former director of the National Police guilty of influence peddling, local media reported on Tuesday.

Palomino was reportedly convicted because of his attempt to prevent the arrest of a businessman who was being investigated on land theft charges in 2014.

The court reportedly found that the then-National Police chief visited the home of the prosecutor who had requested the arrest of businessman Luis Gonzalo Gallo in an attempt to convince her to suspend the arrest.

According to the Supreme Court, Palomino told prosecutor Sonia Lucero that Gallo was a man with a lot of power and relations with former presidents.

Consequently, the businessman’s arrest would be a “very serious” matter, the former police chief told the prosecutor.

Since the incident that got Palomino in legal trouble, Gallo submitted before war crimes tribunal JEP, which is investigating his role in the mass theft of land by ranchers and the now-defunct paramilitary organization AUC in the Uraba region.