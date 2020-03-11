Colombia’s former chief prosecutor embroiled in narco election rigging scandal

A leading opposition senator announced criminal charges against Colombia’s former chief prosecutor after he got tied up in a growing scandal over narcos’ involvement in rigging the 2018 election.

Robledo said he would file criminal charges against former Prosecutor General Nestor Humberto Martinez for allegedly covering up wiretaps in which a late drug money launderer was coordinating vote-buying for President Ivan Duque.

Former chief prosecutor thrown on growing investigation pile

The leaking of the wiretaps of Duque’s alleged mafia associate Jose Guillermo Hernandez have led to a slew of investigations against Duque, his political patron and former President Alvaro Uribe.

Robledo wants Congress to investigate Martinez for allegedly covering up the mafia involvement in election fraud.

The former chief prosecutor is already under investigation by this body for trying to cover up the bribery practices of Odebrecht and Grupo Aval, the president’s financial patron.

I’m an honest guy and they are wiretapping me, son of a b… The places I go. The Prosecutor General, whoever he is, renders me tribute, believe me, because I go to the chief prosecutor and I go for the big guy.

Jose Guillermo Hernandez

The House of Representatives’ Accusations Committee has already announced an investigation against Duque.

The Supreme Court is investigating Uribe whose personal assistant resigned on Tuesday after the former president confirmed she was wiretapped coordinating vote-buying with Hernandez.

Prosecutor General Francisco Barbosa, a personal friend of Duque, also announced investigations, but only after the opposition threatened to file criminal charges against him too.

“Uribistas” in the corner

The latest scandal over mafia involvement in election fraud are threatening the legitimacy of the government and confirm persistent ties between the ruling Democratic Center party and organized crime.

The far-right party founded by Uribe, a former Medellin Cartel associate, received an electoral beating in local elections in November. Duque’s disapproval rating reached 71% last month.

Duque’s 2018 election was already marred by corruption allegations, but the wiretaps proving vote-buying and the involvement of the mafia have triggered many to deem the president illegitimate.