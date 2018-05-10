Colombia’s Esteban Chaves victorious in Giro d’Italia’s Mount Etna stage

Colombia rider Esteban Chaves won the 164-kilometer Mount Etna stage on Thursday, jumping to third place in the general classification of the Giro d’Italia.

In a final sprint, the Colombian rider of the Australian Mitchelton–Scott team defeated Britain’s Simon Yates.

Chavez made a major jump in the general classification and is only 25 second behind Yates, who took the lead in the general classification.

The two riders had broken from the leading pack at 10 kilometers from the finish.

Favorite Chris Froome could not follow Chaves and Yates, and finished with the followers at 26 seconds.

