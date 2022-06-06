Colombia’s election race too close to call

Colombia’s pollsters have released contradictory projections on who will win the June 19 presidential elections.

Two polls that were released on Saturday and Sunday said that opposition leader Gustavo Petro was leading the race.

A third poll that was released on Sunday projected that liberal demagogue Rodolfo Hernandez was slightly ahead.

The average of the polls indicate that the race for the presidency is too close to call.

Poll results

Following the first round on May 29, Petro and Hernandez have mainly campaigned on social media and through interviews with news media.

Hernandez announced last week that he would not take part in any debates with his opponent ahead of the elections.

Petro has been trying to reel in endorsements of moderate political leaders, but with mixed success.

Neither of the candidates has received the endorsement of Colombia’s government coalition, whose candidate Federico Gutierrez was defeated in the first round.

Both candidates have been major critics of the government of President Ivan Duque, his congressional coalition and Colombia’s political establishment in general.