Colombia’s defense minister resigns ahead of no confidence vote

Colombia’s defense minister resigned on Wednesday days ahead of a no confidence vote supported by the majority of parties in the senate.

Controversial Defense Minister Guillermo Rivera resigned after a shocking no confidence debate in the Senate on Tuesday in which a senator revealed that the minister had failed to inform the country about the death of eight children in an army bombardment in August.

President Ivan Duque, who had called the bombardment an “impeccable operation” said he appointed Armed Forces commander General Luis Fernando Navarro as Defense Minister.

Duque, who has refused to refer to the scandal, thanked Botero “for his commitment, sacrifice and leadership in the sector” and for the “excellent results in the past 15 months.”

“I want to reiterate that during the tenure of Guillermo Botero we were able to stop the growing rend of coca cultivation, reduced homicides with 2%, personal injuries with 18%, kidnapping with almost 50%, as well as major blows against ringleaders of the ELN, FARC dissidents and organized armed groups,” Duque said.

According to the country’s medical examiner’s office homicides went up 2% in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period last year.

