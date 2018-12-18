Colombia’s chief prosecutor admits prosecution was illegally spying on striking Avianca pilots

Colombia’s disgraced chief prosecutor was forced to admit that his own wiretap unit was used by an illegal spy network that, among other people, wiretapped pilots of airliner Avianca while they were on strike.

The company has denied ordering the wiretapping of the pilots’ labor union ACDAC that was illegally carried out by a group of state officials and former state officials at the alleged request of Laude Jose Fernandez, a former executive of now-defunct intelligence agency DAS.

The content of the information was basically what people in the union talked and interacted about over potential lawsuits and the prevention of processes that would harm the union.

Mayor Luis Quiroga (suspect)

Prosecutor General Nestor Humberto Martinez, who has come under fire for allegedly trying to cover up bribery practices of Brazilian engineering firm Odebrecht, admitted that the investigation revealed that his own office was being employed by the illegal spy network.

“We have evidence that some of these interceptions were carried out from the Prosecutor General’s Office itself,” Martinez said.

This is specifically related to the illegal wiretaps that were carried out by those interested in having knowledge of information on the union in the case of airliner Avianca.

Prosecutor General Nestor Humberto Martinez

The arrested official is the head of one of the prosecution’s wiretap units in Bogota and had reportedly been working with the prosecution since 1994.

Despite Avianca’s apparent attempts to illegally spy on its striking workers, the company itself is not under investigation as none of the suspects have wanted to reveal who paid for the spy operation.

The company has denied any involvement in the wiretapping of its employees while in a heated dispute over pilot wages.

Following the strike, the company sacked at least 20 pilots, including the unionists that had organized the strike and negotiated wage hikes with the company.