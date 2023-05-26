Colombia’s ceasefire talks with ELN rebels extended

Ceasefire talks between Colombia’s government and guerrilla group ELN were extended after failing to meet a self-imposed deadline for an agreement on Thursday.

In a joint statement, the government and rebel negotiators said that talks on a ceasefire and a definitive end to armed conflict will continue until June 8.

The negotiators have been meeting in Havana, the capital of Cuba, since early April to agree to a cessation of hostilities while negotiating a final peace deal.

President Gustavo Petro prioritized the conditional laying down of weapons after the guerrillas refused to commit to a bilateral ceasefire with the military in January.

Petro wants a ceasefire to increase the chances of success of the peace talks that were formally started by by former President Juan Manuel Santos in 2017.

The government has been informally negotiating the demobilization of multiple illegal armed groups.

Some of these groups are actively involved in armed conflicts with both the military and the ELN.

While trying to come to a ceasefire, the negotiators are also verifying humanitarian measures that sought to alleviate the situation of civilians living in disputed regions.

Last but not least, the negotiators have been trying to come to an agreement on citizen participation in the peace talks.

This issue was first debated in 2018.

The peace talks in general seek to end an armed conflict that has been waging in Colombia for more than half a century.