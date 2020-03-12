Colombia’s biggest crook finds out that good journalism is organized, coordinated, aggressive and persistent

What Colombia’s ruling party calls an “organized, coordinated, aggressive and persistent strategy” against the government and former President Alvaro Uribe is called “journalism.”

My colleagues and I pose no “serious threats against our institutionality and against democracy” as the Democratic Center claims. We pose a threat to their organized crime organization. Big difference.

All crooks are scared of the truth becoming public and, fair enough, once we journalists are done with Uribe he will probably be ready for prison and his sad excuse of a political party may go on the United States’ Kingpin list.

If the former Medellin Cartel associate and his merry band of pseudo fascists want to copycat their former patron Pablo Escobar and call verified facts “infamy and slander,” that’s fine. Criminals also have a right to an opinion, no matter how delusional.

However, when Uribe calls for the “action of Colombians of all beliefs and ideologies” against journalists he confirms evidence he’s not a politician, but a criminal and a threat to democracy.

Because exactly as intended, journalists Gonzalo Guillen, Julian Martinez and Daniel Mendoza were harassed and threatened after the criminals’ response to the journalists revealing the latest Democratic Center racket.

Now, too many Colombian journalists, police officers and government officials have already died or were forced to go into exile since the first evidence of the pseudo-politician’s criminal activity emerged in 1984.

Uribe may get a few more people killed, but that’s not going to stop the truth from coming out and justice being served. Killing journalists and state officials didn’t work for Escobar and it’s not going to work for this narco either.

And just like nobody cares Escobar pretended to be a liberal, nobody will care whatever ideology “Uribismo” pretended to be once the truth is out and justice may be served.

Uribe’s criminal greed and megalomania have done enough damage to Colombia, its people and, yes, its institutionality and democracy, and it’s time to set this straight. This country has suffered enough.

Journalism strengthens democracy and institutionality, also in Colombia, whether criminal scumbags like it or not.