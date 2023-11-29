Colombia’s armed conflict deescalated: report

Violence related to Colombia’s armed conflict decreased over the past year, according to the prosecution of war crimes tribunal JEP.

In a report, the JEP’s Investigation and Accusation Unit (UIA) said that violent incidents registered between January and October were considerably lower compared to the same period last year.

The JEP’s prosecution drew this conclusion after comparing publications by the Ombudsman’s Office, international humanitarian agencies and almost 200 news organizations.

According to the UIA, the security forces registered a 47% drop in attacks on police and the military.

Attacks on security forces

The number of armed confrontations between the security forces and illegal armed groups dropped 32% from 194 in the first 10 months of 2022 to 132 in the same period of this year.

Confrontations

The number of civilians killed in armed conflict went from nine in the first 10 months of 2022 to three in the same period this year.

Another 41 civilians were injured compared to 55 last year.

In the first 10 months of the year, 30,439 people were forcibly displaced compared to 44,286 in the same period last year.

Another 43,164 people were confined to their homes because of violence compared to 119,664 last year.

The UIA also registered a drop in massacres and assassinations of social leaders, except in the Cordoba province, which is the stomping ground of paramilitary organization AGC.

A ceasefire between the government and the AGC broke down in March. Ceasefires between the government and guerrilla organizations ELN and EMC agreed earlier this year continue to hold.

The ceasefires are part of the “Total Peace” policy of President Gustavo Petro, who vowed to drastically reduce violence related to armed conflict after taking office in August last year.