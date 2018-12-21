Colombian government forces 15 Embera families to remain in Bogota

Colombian officials told 15 Embera families that they will not be returned to their lands today, as they are not listed as displaced persons or victims of violence.

Buses were scheduled to leave Bogota at 6pm tonight bringing 400 people to the Alto Andágueda reservation, in Bagado of the Choco province.

Next Tuesday, another 200 indigenous community members are scheduled to be returned to their territories.

Bogota’s Mayor Enrique Peñalosa Londoño faced a public uproar over the Embera’s inhumane treatment and living conditions in Bogota.

In statements made Tuesday, Peñalosa guaranteed the the Embera’s safe return to the Western province of Choco.

The mayor’s office estimates that 738 Embera, Chami and Katio people were living in “pagadiarios”.

Often connected to criminal activities, pagadiarios are where unpaid debts lead to forced involvement in the drug trade, or worse.

Earlier this week, over 500 people were moved away from other security threats in Tercer Milenio Park, to La Florida Park.

DW journalist Alexandra Correa noted that this was of little improvement, as no mattresses were provided and only one water source was available.

The government insists that these actions are in agreement with community leaders, the Victims Unit and the Mayor’s office.

Director of the Victims Unit, Ramon Rodriguez said the process was voluntary, with dignity and security in mind. “It took 6 months of work to get to this place”, stated Rodriguez.

Speaking on the conditions, Luis Alfonso Biricha told Noticias Caracol that they were sleeping “like pigs”.

Not even in our land do we sleep like this, piled up like pigs, all in one place. Luis Alfonso Biricha, Embera community leader

The government is also providing 550 community agricultural toolkits to the returning indigenous community members.

Though the Embera are returning to an area with few social services, extreme poverty, and subject to extreme weather conditions.

The Catholic church and NGO’s have become primary sources for medical care in the region.

The diocese in Quibdo, with the help of Manos Unidos from Spain, opened a medical institute last year. Indigenous communities are able receive medical care at the institute, as well as receive training, in their own language.

In addition to central services, the institute maintains mobile teams to provide medical care for communities deeper in the jungle.

Violence between guerrillas and the paramilitary groups in 2000, forced the Embera people to move to Quibdo. Then in 2014, the army built a base 300 meters from where the Embera were living.

Now in the absence of the FARC, the ELN and the Gulf Clan compete for control in the area.

Speaking on this, the governor of the Embera’s region, Maribel Velasques, said, “Many have pointed out that we are guerrillas but we are indigenous, we are not armed conflict, we are only weak people”.