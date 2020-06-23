Colombia will have to celebrate Christmas with coronavirus: Duque

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque on Monday said that people should get used to the idea that the coronavirus pandemic will not allow the celebration of any holidays thus year.

The president made the announcement in his daily Facebook show after the the National Health Service reported infections continued to accelerate and Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez warned she is close to calling a red alert.

Duque’s economic reactivation going up in smoke?

A red alert would reinstate a lockdown in Bogota as the Colombian Medical Federation has been warning for months, which economists have said would be the worst case scenario.

The medical community and local authorities have blamed Duque’s alleged rush to reactivate the economy for the accelerating contagion, but the president preferred to blame a general lack of public irresponsibility.

In some cities of the country we have seen parties and those who decide to take this path of irresponsibility are putting the lives of their loved ones and themselves at risk.

All work, no fun?

Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said the government was considering a more authoritarian approach to enforce stay at home orders that have become impossible to enforce because of Duque’s chaotic attempts to reactivate the economy.

We wouldn’t want to go there but it’s very likely that we’ll have to take the most drastic measures in order to make social discipline and social distancing happen.

How Duque plans to enforce a stay at home order while maintaining his economic reactivation policy is unclear. Police forces and military units throughout the country have begun falling in.

The president did make clear that party time was over and that people should prepare to be living under stricter stay at home orders and no traditional holidays until the end of the year.

We have to get used to the idea that we are going to live with this virus for a much longer time than we would all like. We are going to have Love and Friendship Day with coronavirus, we are going to have Halloween with coronavirus, we are going to have Christmas with coronavirus.

The health emergency allowing Duque to enforce all kinds of decrees ends on August 31, making it unclear which state of emergency the president plans to use to deal with the health and economic crisis until next year.