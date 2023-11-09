Colombia announces war crime charges against Netanyahu

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said that his foreign minister will formally charge Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of war crimes.

Petro posted on social media platform X that he supported the call by his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on human rights defenders to gather evidence of war crimes.

On top of that, said Petro, Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva will meet with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday to formally press charges against Netanyahu over “the massacre of the Palestinian people’s children and civilians he has caused.”

The Israeli government declared war on Palestinian paramilitary organization Hamas after a military offensive that left more than 1000 civilians dead.

In response, Netanyahu ordered massive retaliations against the occupied Gaza Strip, which has left more than 10,000 people dead, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Petro previously recalled his ambassador to Tel Aviv over what he called a genocide of Palestinians.

The Israeli government has received fierce criticism from the international community over its apparently arbitrary bombardments in Gaza.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has already warned that his office is collecting evidence that could result in an international investigation against Israel’s political and military leaders.