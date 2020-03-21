Colombia to go into quarantine on Wednesday: Duque

President Ivan Duque announced on Friday that Colombia will go into quarantine on Wednesday in the latest attempt to curb the spreading of the coronavirus.

In a televised address to the nation, Duque announced his most far-reaching measure so far amid initial hesitation.

This measure seeks to protect us as a society, guaranteeing the supply of food, access to medicines, adequate provision of essential public services, as well as those indispensable for the functioning of society.

The national quarantine will take force one day after the end of local and regional authorities’ quarantine drill that began on Friday and be in force until at least April 2.

It was a deliberated and structured decision, made with the help of experts, also to protect the most vulnerable.

Duque’s decision follows increased pressure by health organizations, governors and mayors, and the public, which has criticized the national government’s response to the pandemic as too little and too late.

The president announced the quarantine came exactly two weeks after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country and after a meeting with health professionals.

The quarantine will take effect one day after the country’s airports will no longer allow the arrival and transit of flight from abroad.

