Colombia seeks stronger ties with Africa

Colombia’s government has prioritized the expansion of diplomatic and cultural ties in Africa as part of its foreign policy strategy.

The “Africa Strategy” of President Gustavo Petro and Vice-President Francia Marquez seeks to expand the number of ambassadors and consuls in Africa.

Colombia currently has embassies in only six of the 54 countries that make up Africa.

In order to improve ties between sub-Saharan Africa and Colombia’s Black minority in particular, the president reportedly is set to appoint Afrocolombian ambassadors to Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

The vice-president and a delegation of some 60 representatives are expected to announce an African tour, which seeks to expand the number of embassies in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Marquez will additionally seeks to renew ties with the African Development Bank, the African Unit and its Africa-South America Summit, according to the National Development Plan that was approved earlier this year.

The “Africa Strategy…” aims to increase Colombia’s presence in that continent through greater diplomatic and consular representation, and the consolidation of political and economic relations between that region and Colombia.

National Development Plan 2023-2026

Bogota also seeks to open more embassies in the Caribbean as part of its “foreign policy that recognizes the role of ethnic minorities, defends the agenda for historical reparation and the reconnection of the [African] diasporas” with countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.