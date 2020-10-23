Colombia Reports answers Connie Mack

Who would have thought I’d be talking Colombia to baseball player Connie Mack who, more than 50 years after his death, still is considered more relevant than this politician with the same name.

I am saddened that a sportsman of your level serves the interests of Colombia’s mafia to harass their alleged victims. You are a legend, not some low-life politician.

Having clarified that, I will answer your questions about admitted Medellin Cartel associate and alleged war criminal Alvaro Uribe and former victims representative Senator Ivan Cepeda just for a laugh.

Why did you actively obstruct the extradition of Jesus Santrich to the United States after a federal grand jury, made up of ordinary U.S. citizens operating under judicial independence, returned an indictment of Santrich for serious criminal activities?

Cepeda did not obstruct anything, Colombia’s war crimes tribunal did because Santrich is not a narco, but a war criminal whose victims have the right to justice. The former FARC commander’s extradition would violate his victims’ rights/ Because evidence contradict the trumped up charges and was obtained illegally, the war crimes tribunal ordered an investigation into DEA agents and former Prosecutor Nestor Humberto Martinez, who resigned.

What contacts and communications have you had with Jesus Santrich since you publicly escorted him from Colombian custody on May 30, 2019? Are you still in contact with him, directly or through intermediaries?

Santrich may be blind, but he’s not stupid and, among other things, wanted for kidnapping, sexual violence and the recruitment of minors, crimes and atrocities the FARC dissident actually is responsible for. The bogus drug trafficking charges nearly destroyed our prospects to live in peace.

Have you deleted any emails or chats with Jesus Santrich on any of your personal or official devices as a Senator of the Republic of Colombia, including the cell phone you say allegedly was broken?

To imply Colombians are dishonest is preposterous. My cell phone has broken at least five time. Allow me to remind you that only the mafioso you serve is being investigated for three massacres, a homicide, election fraud and witness tampering, and allegedly formed a death squad that killed at least 1,800 people innocent civilians where I live.

Was your refusal to submit your cell phone for forensic analysis, as petitioned by attorney Victor Mosquera in relation to your testimony before the Supreme Court of Justice in your case against Álvaro Uribe Vélez, in any way related to communications with Jesus Santrich, Iván Márquez or other fugitives from justice?

The Supreme Court opened a criminal investigation against Alvaro Uribe, not Cepeda. Prosecutors would only ask the suspect for devices that could contain evidence, not the alleged victims. An alleged victim of that mafioso would be crazy to surrender his phone to some prosecutor considering the corruption within that institution.

On what date were you aware that Santrich was planning to flee justice and resume an armed terrorist war against the democratic government of Colombia?

I have talked to leading FARC members on the day of Santrich’s disappearance who were shocked. I doubt the FARC dissidents would disclose anything to people outside of the former guerrilla group. I don’t believe Santrich would be of much use in any “armed terrorist war” considering the guy is virtually blind.

When did you first come into contact with Jesus Santrich? Was it before, during or after 2003, when he was implicated through material evidence before a U.S. court in an international conspiracy to traffic drugs and finance terrorist activities against the citizens of Colombia?

Please take your pills, you are being incoherent.

Did you ever communicate, directly or indirectly, with any representatives, members or leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) over the period of 1999 to 2008 for any purposes, when according to material evidence before a U.S. court leaders of the FARC that included your close associates Jesus Santrich and Iván Márquez were engaged in international criminal conspiracies against the democratic government of Colombia?

Assuming you are referring to the alleged computer of late FARC commander “Raul Reyes,” I must point that the content on this computer was never allowed in court because of indications content was tampered with if not entirely invented as part of a political war against critics of the mafiioso you serve.

Had you any communication with any representatives, members or leaders of the FARC before you visited the United States in 2009 in order to induce testimony against former president Alvaro Uribe from prisoners in U.S. federal correctional facilities? Did you make or sanction sworn affirmations to the U.S. government in order to obtain permission to enter the United States asserting that you had not participated in criminal acts or aided terrorist organizations?

Cepeda and two other senators visited extradited paramilitaries about the Justice and Peace program, not Uribe as Colombia’s Supreme Court extensively elaborated on. Border authorities are responsible that any person entering any countries fulfill the requirements of that country. Any former Medellin Cartel associate with alleged ties to a foreign terrorists organization would know that.

Did you have any contact or communication with any other individuals under indictment as co-conspirators or named in superseding indictments related to those issued in March 2020 against Jesus Santrich and Ivan Marquez, during the period of 1999 to the present day where the criminal activities mentioned in the indictments were alleged to have been taking place?

I hate to disrespect a celebrated sportsman like yourself, Mr. Mack, but you sound like a corrupt politician who would do anything for drug money. I hope that in the future you will serve Colombia’s victims instead of the mafia.