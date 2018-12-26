Colombia’s Duque loosens gun control amid wave of criticism

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque signed a decree on Tuesday that allows Colombians to arm themselves if they obtain permission from the local military commander.

The decree is highly controversial; armed self-defense groups that were briefly legalized in the 1990s ended up committing tens of thousands of murders in just a decade.

One of the main promoters of the loosening of the gun ban, former President Alvaro Uribe, signed off on at least 70 of these groups when he was governor of the Antioquia province.

Uribe, his hard-right Democratic Center party and the Conservative Party asked the president to loosen the gun ban so that “Colombians who are exposed to constant risk do not only count on improved guarantees to defend themselves against crime and aggression, but also the tools of protection.”

The former president released the text of the final decree on Christmas Day.

During the term of this decree, the Ministry of National Defense shall issue the guidelines and/or guidelines for the issuance of special authorizations required by the holders for reasons of urgency or security and the corresponding exceptions to the competent military authorities, taking into account, among other factors, the particular conditions of each request.

Paragraph 2 of article 1

Far-right senate president Ernesto Macias said on Twitter that “there will be special permissions for citizens who need one and comply with the requisites.”

Both centrist and leftist political forces have called the proposal “dangerous” and stressed that the country is in the middle of a peace process.

“We don’t understand how we sign peace and the response is to allow Colombians have their own gun,” the Liberal Party wrote in a statement. “Colombians shouldn’t be armed, they should be given justice, equity, security, education, equality and progress,” according to the party.

Senator Angelica Lozano of the Green Party said that “there is abundant evidence” indicating that arming civilians leads to increased “risk, accidents, homicides, stray bullets, fights that end up in mourning, and children with lethal toys.”

Lozano urged Duque to maintain “weapons in the hands of the military and the police,” but in vain.