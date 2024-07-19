Colombia jails businessman for stealing development funds

A judge in Colombia’s capital Bogota sentenced a businessman to four years in prison for embezzling more than $17 million (COP70 billion) meant to provide internet to children in rural communities.

The judge also ordered businessman Luis Fernando Duque to pay a $1.7 million fine for his role in the so-called Centros Poblados scandal.

The corruption scandal broke in 2021 and ended plans by the government of former President Ivan Duque to create 7,000 internet hotspots in regions that were off the grid.

According to the court, the firm that was led by Duque falsified bank guarantees in order to receive $247 million (COP1 trillion) for the planning and installation of this rural internet network.

By the time the ICT Ministry found out about the fraud, Duque’s company had already funneled a $17.4 million advance payment to foreign bank accounts.

The $17 million fine corresponds to the money pocketed by Duque and two of his business partner, Colombia’s so-called privatization czar Emilio Tapia and Angel Caceres.

What happened to the rest of the money that disappeared remains unclear.

The Centros Poblados scandal led to sanctions against three top ICT MInistry officials for failing to do due diligence before granting Duque’s company the development contract and wiring the advance payment.

The scandal also fueled opposition to the far-right government that was in power at the time and forced the resignation of former ICT Minister Karen Abudinen.