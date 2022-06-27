Colombia investigating bullfighting tragedy

Colombia’s inspector general announced an investigation against the mayor of a town where at least five people died and 257 were injured during a bullfighting festival on Sunday.

The tragedy occurred when part of the stand from where people were watching the “corraleja” of El Espinal, a town in the central Tolima province, collapsed.

The tragedy revived debates to ban bullfighting in general and the corralejas that allow onlookers to jump in the bullring and take part in the bullfight.

The deaths in El Espinal aren’t the first as the stands around corraleja bullrings are traditionally constructed with wood and bamboo.

According to the inspector general’s office, the mayor of El Espinal ignored safety and disaster response regulations