Colombia holds first elections after national strike

Colombia’s voters will elect a new Congress on Sunday in a highly anticipated poll.

The election is the first after massive anti-government protests that erupted in April last year.

Primaries that are held will determine who can take part in the first round of the presidential election in May.

Residents of war-torn regions will be given an additional ballot for 16 “peace seats” in the House of Representatives.

Colombia’s incoming House of Representatives

Historic Pact

Pollsters expect an electoral beating for President Ivan Duque’s far-right “Democratic Center” party and its coalition partners.

The same pollsters indicate that the progressive “Historic Pact” of opposition Senator Gustavo Petro could become Colombia’s biggest political party.

The Historic Pact was formed to support Petro’s presidential bid but is not the only opposition force.

Moderate opposition parties formed the moderate “Center Hope Coalition,” which is also expected to make gains in Congress.

Colombia’s outgoing senate

A new wave

A large number of well-known Colombians and new political parties are taking part in the elections.

They joined the race in rejection of the perceived corruption of career politicians, regional “clans” and traditional parties.

Most of the debutants joined the Historic Pact and the Center Hope Coalition.

No political party was allowed to take part in the victim representatives’ congressional campaigns.

Fraud and violence

The election race has been marred by violence and election fraud allegations.

Coalition and opposition parties have blasted the National Registry for chaos in the organization of the elections.

Opposition candidates accused embassies of promoting the political interests of the government and its political allies.

Peace seat candidates from northern Colombia abandoned the race on Thursday, claiming that fraud and violence were impeding free and fair elections.

Petro has warned that he would not recognize the legitimacy of the elections if the result was obtained through fraud.

The congressional elections have historically been among the most vulnerable to fraud.