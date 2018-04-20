Colombia court dismisses FARC leader’s main argument to prevent extradition

Colombia’s Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the claim of “Jesus Santrich” that his arrest on a US drug trafficking charge was illegal. The FARC ideologue is now close to extradition.

The defense of the FARC leader had asked to release Santrich, claiming that the prosecution failed to follow procedures.

According to the Supreme Court, “there was no anomaly” that would merit the nullification of the arrest and the extradition request.

Santrich, whose real name is Seuxis Hernandez, was arrested last week on claims he conspired to sell 10 tons of cocaine to Mexican drug traffickers.

Because he is taking part in a peace process, the FARC leader is shielded from extradition for alleged crimes committed before the November 2016 peace deal.

According to the DEA and the Colombian Prosecutor General’s Office, Santrich was involved in drug trafficking between November 2017 and February this year.

Now that the court has admitted the case, the long-time FARC ideologue will have to defend his innocence before a transitional justice court that will examine the evidence against him.

If this court rules that there is evidence that Santrich violated the terms of the peace agreement he will lose the FARC’s judicial benefits and can be extradited.

The FARC leader has gone on a hunger strike, claiming he was framed by the DEA and the prosecution.

The prime suspect in the drug trafficking case, Marlon Marin, traveled to New York on Friday after striking a plea bargain with US prosecutors.

Colombia’s Prosecutor General’s Office released audio to the press that would demonstrate that Marin was negotiating a deal to traffic 10 tons of cocaine to the US with the help of Mexican drug traffickers.

Santrich was called in to vouch for the operation, according to the recordings.

The arrest of the FARC ideologue plunged the peace process in crisis. Other leaders of the former guerrilla group have also claimed that Santrich was framed.

The group demobilized more than 14,000 people, including more than 7,000 armed guerrillas, last year.

