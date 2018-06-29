World Cup: Colombia could face England without James

A calf injury is threatening to keep Colombia’s star player James Rodriguez on the bench in the World Cup knockout round against England.

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman told journalists on Thursday that he is “extremely concerned” that the Real Madrid’s 26-year-old midfielder may be unable to play because of his injury.

It’s not a comfortable situation for us. He trained normally yesterday, he was fully fit, no hint of injury. But right now I don’t know where he stands to be honest.

Jose Pekerman

James was instrumental for Colombia’s 3-0 victory over Poland, but left the pitch after having played only 30 minutes in the match against Senegal. He was left out of the squad during the first game against Poland entirely because of health concerns.

His calf troubles kept him off the field at Bayern Munchen where he is on loan for a month last season and would see a specialist to determine if he can regain fitness before Tuesday, said Pekerman.

Pekerman from Argentina has been coaching Colombia for years and did not give up hope, most certainly not before the press.

“England has what it takes, but Colombia is also very confident,” Pekerman said.

With their victory in Group H, Colombia belong to the “the 16 best in the world,” the Argentine reminded the press.

