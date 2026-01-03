Colombia calls for emergency UN, OAS meetings after US air strikes in Venezuela

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro called for emergency meets of the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of American States (OAS) after the United States apparently carried out air strikes in Venezuela.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Petro said “they have attacked Venezuela.”

“The Government of Colombia rejects any unilateral military action that could worsen the situation” in Venezuela ‘or put the civilian population at risk,’ the president added.

Colombia reaffirms its unconditional commitment to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, particularly the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, the prohibition of the use or force or the threat of the use of force, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes. President Gustavo Petro

Petro said that his country would “adopt a position aimed at preserving regional peace and makes and urgent call for de-escalation, urging all involved parties to abstain from actions that deepen confrontation, and to prioritize dialogue and diplomatic channels.”

The president added said that the government took action to “protect the civilian population” and “preserve stability on the Colombo-Venezuelan border and respond promptly to any humanitarian or migration needs” that might emerge in the border region.

Petro responded to a call by his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro “on the peoples and governments of Latin America, the Caribbean, and the world to mobilize in active solidarity against this imperial aggression.”

The attacks that were not immediately confirmed by the US Government follow dozens of US air strikes on fishing boats in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean over allegations these vessels would be trafficking drugs.

US President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio have additionally accused Maduro of involvement in the international drug trade without providing any evidence that would confirm this.