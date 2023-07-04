Colombia arrests paramilitaries’ proposed negotiator

Colombia’s defense minister said that security forces have arrested the alleged accountant of paramilitary organization AGC.

According to Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez, “Bayron” was arrested in an operation in the Uraba region over the weekend.

Bayron, whose real name is Alexander Celis, is wanted for extradition by the US Government.

The US Department of Justice has indicted Bayron on charges related to the paramilitaries’ drug trafficking activities.

President Gustavo Petro asked the prosecution in January to lift the arrest warrant for Bayron and other paramilitary leaders to negotiate the AGC’s demobilization.

The alleged accountant’s arrest is the latest blow to the efforts of the AGC leaders and the government to negotiate an end to paramilitary violence.

The prosecution has refused to lift AGC arrest warrants, claiming that this would be against the law.

Petro suspended a ceasefire he had called over the paramilitaries’ alleged participation in a labor strike of informal gold miners in March.

Last month, Congress failed to pass legislation that would allow the collective demobilization of illegal armed groups like the AGC.

Notwithstanding, the Petro administration and the AGC have insisted that they want to negotiate the demobilization and disarmament of the thousands of AGC members and associates.