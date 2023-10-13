Citizens repatriated from Israel arrive in Colombia

A group of 110 people who were in Israel when war broke out with armed Palestinian group Hamas were repatriated to Colombia.

The air force plane that had picked up the Colombian citizens arrived safely in the capital Bogota on Friday morning.

A second flight is expected to arrive in Bogota on Saturday.

The flight was organized by the Foreign Ministry to repatriate the citizens from the Middle Eastern country.

At least one Colombian citizen, a 26-year-old woman, was among the victims of a Hamas massacre at a music festival near the war-torn Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Her boyfriend, who is also Colombian, has been missing since the attack.

According to authorities, more than 1,000 civilians were killed by Hamas fighters during the deadliest incursion in the history of Israel.

At least 150 people were kidnapped and are believed to be held hostage in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the armed group.

The Israeli government declared war on Hamas and has retaliated the attack with ongoing bombing of the Gaza Strip.