Cepeda announces Colombia’s left will challenge results of 27% of ballot boxes

Colombia’s leftist presidential candidate, Senator Ivan Cepeda, says that party lawyers will challenge the results of 27% of the ballot boxes.

in a speech that followed the presidential election, Cepeda said that the lawyers of his political party, the Historic pact, were “in the process of challenging 33,000” of 122,200 ballot boxes.

We must report that our group of witnesses—tens of thousands of lawyers—is in the process of challenging 33,000 ballot boxes across the country. Each one must be scrutinized individually. Ivan Cepeda

The preliminary count, which was presented by the National Registry, said that far-right candidate Abelardo de la Espriella won the election with a difference of less than 250,000 votes.

Having counted 99,94% of all ballot boxes, De la Espriella received 12,705,116 votes against Cepeda’s 12,953,317.

Cepeda said that he would recognize the results once the electoral judges had done their job, which is expected within a week.

Once the vote count is complete and the final results are in, and the necessary verifications have been carried out, we will recognize the official results of that vote count. Ivan Cepeda

Whether the left’s mass scrutiny of votes will make a difference is uncertain.

The scrutiny of the first round resulted in only 15,000 extra votes for Cepeda.