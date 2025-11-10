CELAC and EU leaders claim summit in Colombia was “great success”

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro called the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU) in the city of Santa Marta over the weekend “a great success.”

The meeting, co-chaired by Petro and European Council President Antonio Costa, concluded with pledges for stronger ties in trade, climate change, and international cooperation.

In a political context as complex as the current one, this summit sends a clear message to the world: even in the most uncertain times, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean maintain their commitment to dialogue instead of division, cooperation and not confrontation, partnership instead of isolation. Antonio Costa

In an apparent jab against the United States’ international policy, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, stated that, “almost all of Latin America and the Caribbean will be able to trade freely within the European Union. While some are closing themselves off, we remain open, trading and investing more than ever.”

Both CELAC and the EU vowed to increase economic cooperation, which already stands firm with a total bilateral trade of more than $456 billion.

According to the EU Representative, both regions face the issue of how to “overcome old dependencies while avoiding new ones.”

Regarding the rising international tensions, Petro asserted that no country alone can solve humanity’s problems, but that global challenges need global cooperation.

No single country can solve humanity’s problems alone, and the way forward is not for one country to claim the right to solve them, but for all of us to work together. What we have demonstrated to the world today, amidst escalating barbarities and genocides that have undoubtedly occurred, is that we can speak of democracy and common agreements. Gustavo Petro

Kallas also called for shared responsibility and support on the world stage.

The European Union and CELAC represent a third of the UN members. That is why we are counting on their voice to help us confront not only the greatest threat to Europe at this time, but also to international law and global stability: Russia’s war against Ukraine. Kaja Kallas

The bi-regional summit closed with both blocs reaffirming their partnership and commitments to strengthening joint efforts on security, health, and the fight against organized crime, with the exception of Venezuela, which did not sign the agreement.