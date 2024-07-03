Car of Petro’s brother attacked in Colombia’s capital

Unknown gunman in Colombia’s capital Bogota opened fire at the car that had been assigned to the brother of President Gustavo Petro, the National Protection Unit (UNP) said Wednesday.

A bullet hit the car, which was driven by presidential security personnel, while passing a neighborhood called La Paz just outside the center of the city, the UNP said on social media platform X.

The president’s brother, Juan Fernando Petro, was not in the car at the time of the attack, UNP sources told local media.

The president did not immediately respond the incident.

The attack took place two weeks after gunmen opened fire at the car of the father of Vice-President Francia Marquez in southwestern Colombia.

The security of the Petro and Marquez families is being coordinated by a special unit of the National Police.

The vice-president survived alleged assassination attempts both before and after she took office.

The president survived an assassination attempt while campaigning ahead of the 2018 presidential elections.