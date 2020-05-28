Being an enfant terrible in Colombia is more fun than feigning objectivity

News media feigning objectivity censor reporting to sanitize reality and normalize absurdities, not to accurately describe reality.

I stopped pretending objectivity ages ago, changing my title from “editor-in-chief” to “enfant-terrible” which I imagine was as liberating as coming out of the closet.

This decision in no way affected the accuracy of my reporting, it just allowed me to be myself and allowed you to take this into account as you interpret my work.

So much for Objective Journalism. Don’t bother to look for it here–not under any byline of mine; or anyone else I can think of. With the possible exception of things like box scores, race results, and stock market tabulations, there is no such thing as Objective Journalism. The phrase itself is a pompous contradiction in terms.

Hunter S. Thompson

The New York Times is obviously a better newspaper than Colombia Reports, but don’t be fooled they are less biased than this website.

Their Ivy-League guys are corporate wage slaves and I’m a indie Dutch punk. Their reporter lives in Bogota and I live in Medellin. How does this not create a profound differences in bias?

News media have a whole department of censors, or copy editors as they like to call it, whose only job is to filter news, sanitize reality and normalize absurdities.

I refuse to do that. As long as I have the evidence, I just write it as it is without some copy editor censoring the term “fuck” from a quote to avoid hurting someone’s feelings. It is as it is.

When I report on the umpteenth assassination, I sometimes publish the image of the corpse, only because I believe this contributes to your understanding of reality instead of adding another statistic or some foreign-sounding name.

Do you not remember that photo of that guy getting shot in the head or that girl running naked in Vietnam?

When did this become “yellow journalism?” How is shielding you from the sometimes brutal reality we witness and suffer not censorship or purposely whitewashing reality?

Currently, Colombia is suffering from the horrible consequences of the coronavirus pandemic — which the New York Times left out — and I got an email from that this is a hoax.

Pardon my French, but fuck me. If more than 100,000 people in the US died of COVID-19, how hard can it be to for media to demonstrate this is very real?

How much whitewashing and sanitizing reality, how much normalizing of absurdities and how much censorship must you engage in to lose the credibility of your own people?

I don’t play that charade anymore, I have the least interest in feigning objectivity. Being an enfant terrible is a lot more fun.

As long as I report as accurately as possible, me being myself doesn’t distort reality or hide the facts. Quite the opposite in fact.