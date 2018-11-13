Audio recordings reveal that Colombia’s Chief Prosecutor knew about Odebrecht corruption but failed to act

Colombia’s former Prosecutor General had been aware about the corrupt practices of shamed Brazilian engineering firm Odebrecht since 2015 but failed to take action, according to an interview released by Noticias Uno.

The interview reveala that a number of irregularities were pointed out to Nestor Humberto Martinez regarding Odebrecht’s business in Colombia, by the recently-deceased Corficolombiana official, Jorge Enrique Pizano.

The former official of the financial solutions company Corficolombiana, Odebrecht’s partner in Colombia, and key witness in the corruption case acted as financial controller on the tarnished Ruta del Sol highway project.

Pizano claimed that he met with Martinez in mid-2015 with documents highlighting irregular practices of the engineering giant that he had come across in his capacity as financial controller.

Among the recorded audio evidence are conversations during which the pair discussed the likelihood that bribes were being paid by the engineering firm. “As you were the one who won the fight with these sons of bitches in Odebrecht, we don’t know what we have gotten into. We don’t know if they are giving money to the paramilitaries, if there is corruption, if they are stealing from those robbers. We do not know if they are paying bribes here in the Colombian government.” Audio recording of Martinez speaking to Pizano Martinez, who was a lawyer with the Aval Group at the time, failed to take the warnings on board in a conversation that was recorded in August 2015. Pizano left instructions with Noticias Uno that the controversial interview, which was recorded on August 9, 2017 was to be released if he left the country in protective custody or if he died from the cancer he had been suffering. The Prosecutor General himself claimed on Monday that he was merely speaking to Pizano by “virtue of an old friendship” and not as a lawyer during the meetings, reported Noticias Uno.

The Odebrecht scandal has rocked Colombia’s political establishment with shocking levels of corruption between politicians and various high-ranking officials revealed in the investigation.

Odebrecht financed former President Juan Manuel Santos’ 2010 election campaign and allegedly the 2014 campaign of both Santos (U Party) and his main rival, Oscar Ivan Zuluaga (Democratic Center) while it was vying for major infrastructure projects like the so-called “Ruta del Sol,” a major highway connecting the capital Bogota to the Caribbean coast.

The company sued the Colombian state after Santos decided to nullify the granted contracts because of the exposed corruption practices.

Odebrecht has admitted in US courts to spending more than $788 million in 12 countries in Latin America and Africa.

