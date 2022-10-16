At least 20 dead in southwest Colombia bus crash

At least 20 people were killed and at least 14 were injured in a traffic accident in southwest Colombia.

The fatal accident happened on Saturday morning on the Pan-American Highway a few miles north of Pasto, the capital of the Nariño province.

A survivor of the accident told local media that the bus driver said that “we’re without brakes” before losing control of his vehicle that flipped after driving off the road.

The driver was among the fatal victims of the accident.

Survivors were allegedly able to prevent that the bus caught fire as a consequence of the crash.

“The tragedy could have been worse,” a survivor who was being treated at the Past municipal hospital told radio station Blu.

The bus of the Transipiales company was traveling from Tumaco, a town on the Pacific coast, to Cali, the capital of the Valle del Cauca province.

The accident took place during a bank holiday weekend during which many people throughout Colombia go on vacation or visit family.

The Transport Ministry urged people to drive safely to prevent other tragedies on one of the country’s roads.