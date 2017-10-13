Did the AGC threaten the leftist Patriotic Union?

The leader of of leftist political party Patriotic Union (UP) on Thursday claimed she had been threatened by paramilitary group AGC, which immediately rejected the claim.

A pamphlet signed by the AGC had been spread online. The letter said the leadership of the group that is deeply involved in drug trafficking had declared the UP party leadership a “military objective.”

The Central Command has declared the criminal organization and the directors of the Patriotic Union a military objective, giving the clear and precise instruction to our units to eliminate its main leaders.

Unknown

The party leadership was told to step down before October 20.

The AGC immediately responded and said on Twitter that “shameless people are making false information circulate.”

The group confusingly said the threat targeted demobilized members of paramilitary umbrella organization AUC instead of the communist party the paramilitaries all but exterminated.

The AGC was formed by dissident members of the AUC in 2006 who abandoned a demobilization process with the paramilitary umbrella organization.

The group said in September it would be willing to surrender to justice after which secret talks with authorities presumably continued.

A gay rights defender from Barranquilla told newspaper El Tiempo that in the coastal port city alone three pamphlets threatening the LGBT community have been circulating in less than 10 days.

