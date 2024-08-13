ACSN paramilitaries from northern Colombia declare ceasefire

Paramilitary organization ACSN ordered its forces in northern Colombia to cease fire in response to government decrees that seek to negotiate the demobilization of paramilitaries.

The ACSN, which is also known as “Los Pachenca,” issued a statement “to express our firm disposition to initiate a peace process that will put an end to the armed conflict that has marked our lives and those of millions of people in this country.”

The statement comes days after the administration of President Gustavo Petro issued a decree that ordered the Peace Commissioner’s Office to seek a “socio-judicial dialogue” that seeks to “verify their willingness to transition to the rule of law” and “establish term for their submission to justice.”

The ACSN made it clear that what they are seeking is a “constructive dialogue that addresses the structural causes that gave rise to our armed struggle” in the region around the Caribbean city of Santa Marta.

We recognize the suffering that the conflict has caused and reiterate our commitment to the search for a political and negotiated solution to build a lasting and just peace for all. It is our intention to move towards a sincere and constructive dialogue that addresses the structural causes that gave rise to our armed struggle.

ACSN

The ACSN’s central command said that it had ordered its forces to end all hostilities against State security forces and called on paramilitary organization EGC and other illegal armed groups to “actively take part in this process.”

We call on the [EGC] and other groups to actively participate in this process, putting the welfare of the people first.

ACSN

In order to facilitate talks with the government, Petro has appointed a team that will contact the group from Santa Marta.

Another negotiation team has been appointed to negotiate the possible demobilization of the EGC.

Santa Marta’s peace commissioner, Jennifer del Toro, welcomed the talks on behalf of a peace council founded by local authorities and representatives of indigenous communities from the region.