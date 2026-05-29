48 killed in clashes between FARC dissidents: Colombia’s ombudsman

At least 48 people were killed in a major battle between two rival FARC dissident groups in southern Colombia, the Ombudsman’s Office said Friday.

In a press statement, the Ombudsman’s Office said that government employees and international observers retrieved 48 bodies from a rural part of San Jose del Guaviare, the capital of the Guaviare province.

At the site, “armed clashes broke out between members” of the FARC dissident groups EMC and EMBF on Tuesday, according to the Ombudsman’s Office.

With the help of locals, government officials were able to reach the location of the battle and retrieve the presumed FARC dissidents who were killed in the area.

As part of a humanitarian mission carried out in coordination with the Fire Department, the MAPP-OAS, the UN Verification Mission, the ICRC, the Guaviare Governor’s Office, and the San José de Guaviare Mayor’s Office, the bodies of 48 individuals—believed to be combatants—were recovered and handled with dignity in the area where the clashes took place. Ombudsman’s Office

Locals from the region “were the first to respond to this situation and, despite the difficulties arising from the armed conflict, they helped recover and secure the bodies until the authorities arrived,” said the Ombudsman’s Office.

The provinces of Guaivare, Caqueta and Amazonas have seen a major uptick in violence after peace talks spurred a rift among EMC fronts and the group’s second-in command, “Calarca,” formed the EMBF.

In January, clashes between the two groups in another jungle area of La Guaviare killed at least 26 suspected guerrillas.

The violence is mainly due to the groups’ efforts to control the regional economy, which includes illegal activities like drug trafficking.

The government ha maintained peace talks with the EMBF and has ordered an intensification of operations against the EMC and its leader, “Ivan Mordisco.”