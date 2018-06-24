3-0 victory over Poland revives World Cup hopes in Colombia

Colombia beat Poland 3-0 on Sunday, leaving the South American team in the race for the second round of the World Cup in Russia.

The Cafeteros could not afford anything but a victory after losing 1-2 to Japan on Monday. What they did was not just remain in the race, but convincingly knock Poland out of the tournament.

With three points in the pocket, Colombia is now third in Group H, making a qualification to the next round all but certain. Sunday’s game, however, did show a team that has the capacity to prevail.

Team captain Falcao and his men are meeting Senegal, the group’s number 2, on Thursday. Again the team cannot afford anything but a victory to be certain to stay in the tournament.

