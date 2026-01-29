15 killed in northeast Colombia plane crash

Fifteen people, including a congressman, were killed in a plane crash in the northeast of Colombia on Wednesday.

The plane disappeared from the radar on Wednesday afternoon while it was flying from the border city Cucuta to Ocaña, another town in the Norte de Santander province.

The remains of the aircraft were found by locals from Curasica, who heard the plan crash near their hamlet and organized a search party.

The accident investigations chief of civilian aviation agency Aerocivil, Colonel Alvaro Alejandro Avis Bello Vega, told media on Thursday morning that none of the passengers and crew on board had survived the crash.

“We have preliminary hypotheses” about what caused the accident, “but I can’t discuss them at this time,” the colonel told radio station La FM.

Investigators recovered the black box from the crash site, which should help them establish what caused the tragedy.

Among those killed were two victim representatives from the Catatumbo region, House Representative Diogenes Quintero and aspiring house representative Carlos Calcedo.