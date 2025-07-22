Uribe fixer and alleged US officials sought to smear Colombia’s government

The former fixer of Colombia’s former President Alvaro Uribe allegedly conspired with a magistrate and US government officials to smear the administration of President Gustavo Petro.

According to former policeman Manuel Castañeda, who was recruited by the alleged conspirators, the US officials and Uribe’s “gangstattorney,” Diego Cadena, sought to entrap Interior Minister Armando Benedetti “to be able to smear the government and thus affect the government of President Petro.

Castañeda said he was the one who leaked evidence of the conspiracy to renowned journalist Daniel Coronell, who published screenshots and audio recordings on the online platforms of radio station W last week.

This evidence showed that Cadena was recruiting false witnesses to involve Senator Ivan Cepeda and defense attorney Miguel Angel del Rio, who have been opposing Uribe in court, in criminal activity.

Castañeda told journalist Gonzalo Guillen over the weekend that Cadena and the Americans also sought to entrap Benedetti to fabricate corruption charges against the interior minister.

To support this claim, the former policeman shared another screenshot of a chat on messenger app Signal in which Cadena told Castañeda that “one of the men of the meetings is interested in the Benedetti issue.”

In the interview with Guillen, the former cop said that the alleged Americans didn’t show any proof, but “they identified as US Government officials.”

The alleged Americans said that they were trying to get the legal protection that would allow Castañeda to “infiltrate or look for them to, let’s say, sin in something to be able to go against them… As an entrapment, to say that they were involved in drug trafficking or that they lent themselves to corruption.”

This would allow the foreigners to “cause a scandal.”

One of the alleged US agents allegedly told the former cop that a magistrate called Cristina was helping them get the legal protection that would allow them to smear Uribe’s opponents in court and the Petro administration.

Castañeda did not know if they were referring to Supreme Court magistrate Cristina Lombana, who was excluded from the Uribe investigation by her colleagues.

This magistrate Cristina had already worked with them and was totally trustworthy. That is what the American government official tells me. Manuel Castañeda

The former policeman said that he didn’t know if the Prosecutor General’s Office did anything with the investigation after he filed a criminal complaint and left a sworn testimony.

Castañeda has been a key witness investigations into top security officials who allegedly conspired with organized crime figures to traffic drugs. Also this investigation appears to be stuck.