UN urges international support for Colombia in getting justice for Bogota terrorism victims

The UN urged member states to “cooperate actively” with Colombia’s authorities in order to bring to justice those responsible for last week’s terrorist attack in Bogota.

The statement by the UN’s Security Council calls on member states to “cooperate actively with the Government of Colombia and all other competent authorities,” “in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.”

“Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.”

UN Security Council

While not formally accepting responsibility, the ELN on Monday justified the attack on the General Santander police academy on Thursday, claiming that the school and the cadets killed and injured in the car bomb attack were “legitimate” military targets.

President Ivan Duque on Friday ruled out resuming peace talks with the guerilla group, which he had suspended upon taking office last year. Until then, Cuba had hosted the peace talks, which is why ELN members are on the island.

Colombia’s foreign minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, claimed that the UN’s statement supports his government’s demand that Cuba, host country of peace talks between the government and the ELN, should extradite rebel peace negotiators.

“The Cuban government has an obligation to comply in the fight against terrorism.”

Colombia’s Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo

Foreign correspondents were not notified about the press conference called today, 21 January, by Trujillo and Peace Commissioner Miguel Ceballos until shortly before the event, effectively disallowing access and questions.

Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez, said on Twitter that his country would act only in strict accordance with the protocols of the peace talks, including those taking effect in the case of a rupture of the talks, which were agreed upon by Duque’s predecessor Juan Manuel Santos.

According to the Colombian government, their demand does not constitute a breach of protocol. They argue that the current administration never agreed to sit down with the guerrillas and that, in any case, “protocols should not shield terrorism.”

The attack and its aftermath have deepened divisions in Colombia, where most had been in favor of resuming peace talks with the ELN, hoping for a negotiated end to the 54-year armed conflict.